Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Kenneth Kramer, 82
Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.
Effingham Radio
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, 90
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, age 90, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 PM – Friday, December 30, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church and ½ hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
James Tate, Jr., 99
James Tate, Jr., 99 of Effingham, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Glenwood in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Elder Cemetery, Kinmundy, with military graveside rights. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, 99
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 PM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:30 AM – Monday, January 16, 2023, at the...
Effingham Radio
John Elvin Durham, 64
John Elvin Durham, age 64, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 1:35 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home in Farina. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois with a two hour viewing prior to service. Memorials may go to P.K.D. Foundation 1001 E. 101st Terrace Suite 220 Kansas City, Missouri 64131 in honor of his great granddaughter, Azlyn.
Effingham Radio
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Effingham Radio
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70, of Herrin, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Robert Charles Bequette, 63
Robert Charles Bequette, 63, of Watson, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Effingham Radio
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
freedom929.com
ACE PATROL IN FAYETTE COUNTY
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham has released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. The details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors, those under 21 years of age. The results involving 13 different establishments showed none were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. The ultimate goal of the ACE program is to enforce all underage drinking laws & to save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes & fatalities. The ISP commended all the Fayette County businesses surveyed for following the law.
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Illinois tornado damages silo, throws debris onto US-51
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Comments / 0