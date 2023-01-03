Read full article on original website
James Tate, Jr., 99
James Tate, Jr., 99 of Effingham, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Glenwood in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Elder Cemetery, Kinmundy, with military graveside rights. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, 90
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, age 90, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 PM – Friday, December 30, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church and ½ hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70, of Herrin, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kenneth Kramer, 82
Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Janet Yvonne Heslep, 76
Janet Yvonne Heslep, age 76, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:14 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Effingham. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the family or the donor’s choice. Janet was born on May 26, 1946 at home...
Robert Charles Bequette, 63
Robert Charles Bequette, 63, of Watson, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
John Elvin Durham, 64
John Elvin Durham, age 64, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 1:35 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home in Farina. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois with a two hour viewing prior to service. Memorials may go to P.K.D. Foundation 1001 E. 101st Terrace Suite 220 Kansas City, Missouri 64131 in honor of his great granddaughter, Azlyn.
Matt Wortman Retiring After 33 Years With The City Of Effingham
Matt Wortman, Foreman for Effingham Public Properties was recognized at last night’s council meeting upon his retirement after 33 years with the City of Effingham. We can’t thank Matt enough for his service to the Effingham community and wish him the best on his retirement! Congratulations Matt!!. His...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
New Year’s Baby of 2023 Born at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital proudly welcomed Noah Michael Holt as the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 to Sharon Holt of Louisville, Illinois. He was born at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Anthony’s, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
SECOND AMENDMENT ALERT : OLNEY TOWN HALL MEETING SATURDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) A statewide Second Amendment Alert has been issued and the Olney Gun Club will host an informational Town Hall Meeting this coming Saturday night in Olney. All are invited to the public meeting to be held at the Full Armor Christian Academy Gymnasium, along North Route 130, starting at 6:30. Guest speakers, Mike and Valinda Rowe of Illinois Carry, will be talking about the proposed Illinois House Bill 5855 which if passed by the Illinois General Assembly would ban the sale of all semi-automatic firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols, require registration of any currently owned semi-automatic firearms, ban all large capacity ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds, and extend firearm restraining orders from 6 to 12 months, plus more. All are invited to attend.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance Details
Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 8 Investigations Commander Ryan Shoemaker announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of...
Effingham Police Asking Motorists To Avoid Route 40 At Salt Creek Bridge Due To Vehicle Fire
The Effingham Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the Salt Creek Bridge area between Effingham and Teutopolis on Route 40 due to a vehicle fire. Personnel are on scene. Please seek alternate routes where possible. No further information is available at this time. We will announce any updates as...
Hit and run driver downs power pole and lines early New Year’s morning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and shattered a power pole in the 4200 block of Tonti Road just west of Route 37 early New Year’s morning. The sheriff’s department reports the incident also brought down power lines. Tri-County Electric...
