Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Effingham Radio
Janet Yvonne Heslep, 76
Janet Yvonne Heslep, age 76, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:14 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Effingham. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the family or the donor’s choice. Janet was born on May 26, 1946 at home...
Effingham Radio
Kenneth Kramer, 82
Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.
Effingham Radio
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, 99
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 PM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:30 AM – Monday, January 16, 2023, at the...
Effingham Radio
James Tate, Jr., 99
James Tate, Jr., 99 of Effingham, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Glenwood in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Elder Cemetery, Kinmundy, with military graveside rights. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, 90
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, age 90, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 PM – Friday, December 30, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church and ½ hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Effingham Radio
Robert Charles Bequette, 63
Robert Charles Bequette, 63, of Watson, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made...
Effingham Radio
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
southernillinoisnow.com
New Construction in Centralia tops $10-million
New construction in Centralia during 2022 totaled nearly $10.8-million. The total construction is up more than $3-million from 2021. There were several large projects making up most of the total. The biggest was a $2.5-million addition of a new multipurpose building at Schiller Grade School. JW Hubbard Properties LLC has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
Effingham Radio
Montrose FPD Responds To Semi Crash On I-70
From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Friday 12/30/22 at 21:41 hours Montrose Fire was dispatched to I-70 Westbound at the 109MM for a semi flipped over blocking both lanes. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver out of the semi walking around. Montrose Fire cleared the scene at 22:00 hours.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance Details
Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 8 Investigations Commander Ryan Shoemaker announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of...
Comments / 0