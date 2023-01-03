(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO