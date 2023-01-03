Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivery Train Spotted Carrying Ridiculous Load Of EVs
We'll be honest to say right up front that this is one of those articles where you read the headline and think perhaps it's a neat story, but it can't really be that big of a deal. Well, think again. We clicked on the video of the "massive" Tesla delivery train and couldn't believe how long it keeps going and going and going.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Tom Zhu: Elon Musk's right-hand man at Tesla
Tesla's China chief has reportedly been given a big promotion.
electrek.co
Exclusive: Tesla’s head of China takes over sales in North America
Tesla’s head of China, Tom Zhu, has taken over responsibilities for sales, service, and deliveries in North America, according to sources familiar with the matter. Last month, we reported on a rumor that Zhu, president of Tesla China, would replace Musk as CEO of Tesla. We were skeptical of...
teslarati.com
Tesla fined $2.2 million in Korea over alleged exaggerated driving range estimates
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has been fined KRW 2.85 billion ($2.2 million) by South Korea’s antitrust regulator for allegedly failing to inform customers about the reduced driving range of its electric vehicles in cold temperatures. As per the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), Tesla has exaggerated some of...
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
teslarati.com
Will EV adoption be stunted by lofty consumer expectations?
Deloitte, a leading professional services network, has published polling and analysis on the hurdles ahead of EV adoption globally. Deloitte condensed its findings well in one of the first sentences of its analysis, “interest in electric vehicles grows, but worries about price, range, and charging time remain.” This survey is part of a series that Deloitte has conducted annually for over a decade now called the “Global Automotive Consumer Study.” In this year’s publication, the focus was on electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla quietly registers to build electric motors for non-land vehicles
Update: 8:53 PM EST: Bloomberg reported Tesla did not file this application, but it was instead filed by a fan named Jerome Eady. Tesla had no knowledge of the filing, according to the report. Tesla has quietly registered to build electric motors intended for non-land vehicles, according to the United...
teslarati.com
GM moves to match Tesla and Ford with new EV production
GM is reportedly considering expanding EV production to its existing Ramos Arizpe plant in northern Mexico. General Motors (GM) and other major American automakers have long had a presence South of the United States. Even now, vehicles like the Chevy Trax, Jeep Compass, and the ever-popular Chevy Silverado are produced en masse across the border in Mexico. Now, the most prominent American auto group is also considering expanding its EV production to Mexico.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s $25k Model 2 car expected to be unveiled in 2024
TSLA analysts at Loup Ventures think the Tesla Model 2 will be unveiled in 2024. “Tesla will wait until 2024 to announce Model 2,” stated Loup Ventures in its 2022 Predictions letter. “If the company announces the lower-price[d] car too early, they risk slowing sales of Model 3 while...
ABC News
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT -- Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Comments / 1