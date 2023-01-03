Read full article on original website
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, 99
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 PM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:30 AM – Monday, January 16, 2023, at the...
James Tate, Jr., 99
James Tate, Jr., 99 of Effingham, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Glenwood in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Elder Cemetery, Kinmundy, with military graveside rights. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Kenneth Kramer, 82
Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, 90
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, age 90, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 PM – Friday, December 30, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church and ½ hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Robert Charles Bequette, 63
Robert Charles Bequette, 63, of Watson, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made...
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Matt Wortman Retiring After 33 Years With The City Of Effingham
Matt Wortman, Foreman for Effingham Public Properties was recognized at last night’s council meeting upon his retirement after 33 years with the City of Effingham. We can’t thank Matt enough for his service to the Effingham community and wish him the best on his retirement! Congratulations Matt!!. His...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
Wilma E. Kingery, 96
Wilma E. Kingery 96, of Shelbyville, Illinois, formerly of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 9:19 AM Saturday December 31, 2022 in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, Illinois. S. he was born December 6, 1926 in Clark County, Illinois the daughter of Rondell O. And Lucy (Pendleton) Bartlett. She married Richard...
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
John Elvin Durham, 64
John Elvin Durham, age 64, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 1:35 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home in Farina. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois with a two hour viewing prior to service. Memorials may go to P.K.D. Foundation 1001 E. 101st Terrace Suite 220 Kansas City, Missouri 64131 in honor of his great granddaughter, Azlyn.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
