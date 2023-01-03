Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Related
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for a road closure and traffic changes to accommodate filming. Per a release from the city, traffic impacts include:. January 15. On January 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., S Front St. between Grace and Chestnut Streets...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear recorded $1.1 billion in luxury home sales in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time ever, luxury home sales in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County collectively broke the $1 billion mark in a single calendar year in 2022. From January 1 to December 31, 2022, a total of 663 homes with a price tag of...
WECT
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘What’s Happening’ on the first weekend of 2023 in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are just a few days into 2023. Hopefully, everyone is keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Now, if one of them involves having fun this year, there’s certainly no shortage of it happening this weekend. Guided Tours at Fort Fisher: Saturday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tornado Watch cancelled for Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado watch issued Wednesday morning for the Cape Fear. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter. The watch...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Event planned at UNCW to discuss Jan. 6 and 1898 Coup d’État
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A press conference was held on Wednesday at the 1898 Memorial ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection. The National Black Leadership Caucus invited the public to a discussion with a panelist who will compare the events that unfolded on January 6th to the 1898 Insurrection.
The State Port Pilot
Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues
Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New mocktail business comes to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help. Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks. Whether you are staying...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Nuclear Plant planning siren test next Wednesday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will likely hear sirens on January 11th. But officials say no action is needed. It’s only a test. Duke Energy and county officials plan to sound the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for five to 30 seconds between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. next Wednesday.
kiss951.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WECT
Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning. According to the announcement, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hardwire Tattoo moves out of Independence Mall, announces new location
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We previously brought you a story about Hardwire Tattoo receiving an eviction notice from Independence Mall, and having to relocate their business during the holidays. Independence Mall released a statement saying, “Mall representative Lindsay Kahn says Hardwire Tattoo had a limited license agreement with Independence...
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. The ceremony allows community members to honor a loved one or celebrate a special moment or experience from the past year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach frees sea gull tangled in fishing line
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Tow of Wrightsville Beach came to the rescue of a trapped sea gull Tuesday afternoon. The group says they helped free the bird from a fishing line around 1:15 p.m. The gull was tangled up on a dolphin piling near the Wrightsville Beach...
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Friends Luncheon raises nearly $73,000 for New Hanover County residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special luncheon held last month in Wilmington helped to raise almost $73,000 for those in need in New Hanover County. Costumed Santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in the event, singing Christmas carols as attendees made their way into the convention center.
Comments / 0