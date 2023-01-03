Read full article on original website
Nowata Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Car
A Nowata Police Officer is in the hospital and recovering after being hit while directing traffic at an intersection on Highway 169. Police said he has several injuries and will be in the hospital for days. The Nowata Police Chief said his officer, Kyle Walton, was standing right at the...
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
mvskokemedia.com
One dead after vehicle pursuit ends in shootout with MCN Lighthorse Police
TVLSE, Oklahoma – An armed suspect was killed in the early morning of New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, after a police vehicle pursuit. The incident began when a Lighthorse Police officer pulled over the suspect for a routine traffic stop at 81st and South Riverside. Lighthorse officers were able to return home with no injuries. It ended with the suspect’s death.
news9.com
Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges
A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
9-year-old injured in Nowata County semi crash
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a semi crash in Nowata County sent a 9-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday. OHP said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Afton. A semi driven by a 43-year-old man was going too fast on the...
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say
A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
news9.com
Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire
A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
KTUL
19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month
Tulsa Police say a man is back in jail after being arrested for indecent exposure just two weeks after he was first arrested for exposing himself. Detectives say the victims helped put Austin Smith in jail both times. Investigators say Smith was first arrested in early December for exposing himself...
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
KTUL
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
news9.com
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
kggfradio.com
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa
Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning house on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene.
