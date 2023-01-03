Read full article on original website
News On 6
State Supt. Joy Hofmeister Reflects On 8 Years In Office, Talks Next Chapter
For eight years, Joy Hofmeister has served at the top of education in the state as superintendent. She has been a champion for students, parents and teachers, putting an emphasis on competitive teacher pay and adequate resources for students such as trauma-informed instruction. News 9 sat down with Hofmeister as...
Oklahoma lawmaker pushing for school staff pay raises
After Oklahoma City leaders approved a massive pay increase for local police officers, it seems an Oklahoma lawmakers is seeking a pay jump for school personnel.
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
kswo.com
Rep. Hilbert elected first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the OK House of Representatives
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) of Bristow was elected to his first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release. A representative of House District 29 since 2016, Hilbert was elected...
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
KXII.com
McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
news9.com
New Oklahoma Laws Go Into Effect With The New Year
Several new laws are now in effect with the new year and a few of them will change how small businesses and side gigs operate. The changes mean online private sellers will now have to collect sales tax and many businesses will have to charge taxes on services. Senate Bill...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans share their struggle for mental healthcare as feds investigate statewide treatment
Body A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others....
Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023
It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
The Demonic ZoZo House of Oklahoma
Have you ever heard of the horrific history and terrifying tales of the demonic Zozo house in Oklahoma before? Until yesterday evening I was unaware this nightmare even existed. It's a fascinating and frightening story about an Oklahoma man who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil, an entity or demon named Zozo.
news9.com
Sand Springs Student Headed To Court After Fight At Charles Page High School
A teenage girl will be headed to juvenile court in the next few weeks after getting into a fight at Charles Page High School Monday. The mother of the 16-year-old victim said the girl has been diagnosed with a mild concussion after being attacked Monday morning. The mother said the...
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
