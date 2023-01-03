ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’

DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New Oklahoma Laws Go Into Effect With The New Year

Several new laws are now in effect with the new year and a few of them will change how small businesses and side gigs operate. The changes mean online private sellers will now have to collect sales tax and many businesses will have to charge taxes on services. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals

Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Demonic ZoZo House of Oklahoma

Have you ever heard of the horrific history and terrifying tales of the demonic Zozo house in Oklahoma before? Until yesterday evening I was unaware this nightmare even existed. It's a fascinating and frightening story about an Oklahoma man who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil, an entity or demon named Zozo.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy