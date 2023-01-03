Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills say.The team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL didn't say when the rest of the game would be played.The game was in the...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO