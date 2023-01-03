Effective: 2023-01-02 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Union County in south central Arkansas Northwestern Union Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 930 PM CST. * At 847 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Junction City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Urbana around 905 PM CST. Strong and Lapile around 910 PM CST. Huttig around 915 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Felsenthal, Junction City, Lillie, Spearsville, Hillsboro, Lockhart, New London, Aurelle, Oakland and Taylorville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

UNION COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO