Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Give Another Update on Damar Hamlin

The sports world is thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Just three drives into the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed to the field after standing up and was immediately cared for by medical staffs for both teams. Hamlin was administered CPR and...
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
The Spun

NFL Releases Statement On Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The NFL has released an official statement on the status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, a second-year player, collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of tonight's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR on the field, which reportedly included the use of an AED.
The Spun

Look: NFL Player's Dad Had To Root Against Son's Team

There might not have been a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday more conflicted than Dennis Jackson. Jackson is a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, but his son Drake is a rookie outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. When the Niners and Raiders met at the "Death Star" yesterday, Dennis rooted for the silver and black.
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering A Drastic Scheduling Change

The NFL is reportedly considering a major schedule change after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed. Buffalo and Cincinnati didn't finish their game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. After Hamlin was transported to the hospital, both teams agreed to call the game off.
