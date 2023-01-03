NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. Financial terms of the transaction, previously announced on September 6, were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005153/en/ Accenture has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO