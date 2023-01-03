Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
iKVA, an AI Knowledge Management Firm, Secures £441,800 via Crowdcube
IKVA (formerly Kvasir), an AI knowledge management company which seeks to enable businesses to make better decisions, has secured 64% (£441,800) of its £680,000 target (at the time of writing) from 178 investors with 8 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Crowdcube. As...
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital to Use Bear Market in 2023 to Establish Secure Digital Asset Ecosystem
2022 has been a year “like no other—marked by market volatility for both crypto and traditional markets,” according to an update from Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital claims that it was “built for exactly this moment.”. And within this volatility, they have “continued to grow and expand...
ETAG Tech Selects Atmosic’s Bluetooth Low Energy Solutions for its Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ETAG Tech, an leader in ultra-low power and high-performance electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced a partnership to bring Atmosic’s ultra-low power wireless solutions to ETAG Tech’s ESL portfolio. ETAG Tech is using Atmosic’s ATM2 system-on-chips (SoCs) for several ESL designs and will be incorporating Atmosic’s ATM3 SoC in future designs to take advantage of energy harvesting technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005015/en/ Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates. Extreme-low-power and standards-driven communication ensure a long-term and robust operation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Inspirage, Expanding Digital Supply Chain Capabilities
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. Financial terms of the transaction, previously announced on September 6, were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005153/en/ Accenture has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Portugal’s CGD Selects Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting
Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), the Portuguese state-owned banking corporation, and the largest bank in Portugal, has chosen “to implement regulatory reporting software from Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR).”. OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting “combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Paysend to Open Global Markets for UK SMEs with Payments Fintech Currencycloud
When conducting business overseas, companies of all sizes can be hampered by slow payment times, high costs and limited transfer options, according to an update from Paysend. However, these barriers are “particularly cumbersome for SMEs, which have fewer resources in terms of workforce and cash to spare.” To thrive, young companies need space “to focus on growth and access to international markets rather than a lengthy financial administration.”
Woonsocket Call
DTC Brand Consultancy Firm, 10X Ecommerce Has Generated over $57 Million in Sales for over 300 Brands
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Xenon Tan-led 10X Ecommerce has reported generating over $57 million in tracked sales for over 300 brands. 10X Ecommerce has helped scale online brands in 23 different niches ranging from home living to beauty brands. With a proven DTC (Direct-to-consumer) brand e-commerce framework, the company has helped many clients double or triple their online store sales within a few months. For instance, a renowned scented candles brand has consistently achieved over $100,000 in monthly sales after three months of assistance from Xenon Tan.
Echo Acquires Prelude to Modernize Healthcare Disbursements
Payments company Echo Health has acquired healthcare disbursement hub provider Prelude Software. “Together, ECHO and Prelude Software will continue to drive improvements by leveraging Prelude’s disbursement platform, PayPilot, along with ECHO’s fully integrated digital payment platform,” Echo said in a news release Wednesday (Jan. 4). Steve Root,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Significant Security Breaches in 2022 Are Now Reshaping Crypto, Blockchain Industry: Report
Charles Guillemet, Ledger’s CTO, looks back at the most “critical” crypto events of 2022 and argues that “the failure of centralized entities has emphasized more than ever the importance of self-custody in ensuring inalienable ownership rights.”. Ledger notes in a blog post that 2022 was “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Startups in Abu Dhabi to Receive Streamlined Banking Services with Assistance from Flat6Labs, Wio Bank
In a bid to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s seed-stage program and early-stage venture capital firm, and Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, have “signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”. Under the agreement, startups from Flat6Labs Ignite, a specialized seed...
itechpost.com
Technology Stack for Building an Online Marketplace Platform
An online marketplace is a platform that allows buyers and sellers to exchange goods and services. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce, building a marketplace website has become a lucrative business opportunity. However, choosing the right technology stack is crucial for the success of your online marketplace. The cost of...
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
TravelPulse
Sonesta Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation hit a travel trifecta of sorts, with the addition of two diverse brands, The James and Sonesta Essential, and the launch of the “Famous Yet Nameless” advertising campaign. Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand, which has been reimagined...
nexttv.com
Ampersand Automates Planning of Large-Scale Addressable Campaigns
Advanced-advertising company Ampersand said it has created a system that automates the planning of addressable TV ad campaigns, cutting the time to market from days to hours. In order to build national scale via pay TV, addressable campaigns need to place ads that run via multiple distributors with different technologies and protocols. Ampersand, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox Communications, has been working to standardize addressable technology across distributors but coordinating campaigns remained a painstaking process, Ari Turner senior VP, sales operations at Ampersand, told Broadcasting+Cable.
Digiday
Omnicom Media Group and Albertsons partner on targeting and measuring CTV using The Trade Desk inventory
As if to prove commerce media will play a more central role than ever before in the media investment strategies of marketers, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas an exclusive partnership it struck with Albertsons Media Collective, Digiday has learned. The partnership...
crowdfundinsider.com
Logistics Payments Platform PayCargo Awarded $15M+ In Case Against CargoSprint
Logistics payments and data infrastructure platform PayCargo announced that it has been awarded $15.1 million inclusive of attorneys’ fees, prejudgment interest, and costs in “a trademark infringement and breach of contract lawsuit the company brought against CargoSprint and its founder/CEO Joshua Wolf.”. The judge in the United States...
crowdfundinsider.com
Poloniex Expands Presence in APAC, Latin American Markets to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
2022 has been a year of “success” and excitement, the team at Poloniex claims. As a proponent of blockchain technology, Poloniex says that it understands very well that education and adoption “are the key to fostering the development of Web3.”. Since its establishment in 2014, Poloniex has...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Grows Footprint in Swiss Market with Pasino.ch
This time around, the company is teaming up with the Pasino.ch brand to bring a variety of online games that will be available to even more players in the market. Partouche Groupe is a big name in Europe, with strong positions in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and beyond. Moving forward, Groupe’s Swiss operations will benefit from outstanding titles, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Hand of Midas, and Gates of Olympus among many others.
