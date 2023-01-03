ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers surge in fourth quarter, beat Raptors

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points off the bench and the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 122-114 on Monday night.

Buddy Hield added 19 points, including two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, for the Pacers, who have won six of their last seven games.

Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 points, Jalen Smith scored 11 points and Aaron Nesmith had 10 points.

Gary Trent Jr. had 32 points for the Raptors, who have lost twice to Indiana this season. Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby scored 17.

Indiana led by one point entering the fourth quarter.

Trent's layup gave Toronto a one-point lead with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. Nesmith's jumper tied the game at 101 with 7:02 remaining. Haliburton's 3-pointer gave Indiana the lead with 5:44 to go. Nesmith made two free throws to bump the lead to five. The lead reached six on Hield's layup and free throw with 3:55 left. Hield made two 3-pointers to increase the lead to 11 with 1:23 to play.

Toronto led 33-29 after one quarter.

Indiana opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run. Consecutive 3-pointers by Barnes and Trent gave Toronto a five-point lead with 7:26 remaining in the second quarter. Indiana used a 12-0 run to open a nine-point lead with 1:02 to play. Indiana led 66-57 at halftime.

Trent had 18 first-half points and Siakam had 17 points. Toronto shot 45.2 percent from the field in the first half.

Mathurin had 12 first-half points and Haliburton added 11. The Pacers shot 52.9 percent from the field in the first half.

Indiana led by 10 points early in the third quarter, but Toronto used a 20-2 run to take an eight-point lead with 3:53 to play in the third.

McConnell's layup cut the lead to four with 3:17 left. Mathurin beat the shot-clock with a 3-pointer to trim the lead to one with 58.4 seconds left.

Oshae Brissett's 3-pointer gave Indiana a four-point lead. Trent's 3-pointer closed the third quarter with Indiana leading 91-90.

