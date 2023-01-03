ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pahomepage.com

Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.4.2023 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell says it will get cooler. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell says it will get cooler. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness News 5 a.m. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you covered!

Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you …. Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you covered!. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by...
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave.

Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness News 5 a.m. Med shortages affecting kids...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire

Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness News 5 a.m. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season

Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness News 5 a.m. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Penguin Plunge participants raise over $30K for animals in need

Penguin Plunge participants raise over $30K for animals in need. Penguin Plunge participants raise over $30K for animals …. Penguin Plunge participants raise over $30K for animals in need. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. PSP holds conference on arrest of Bryan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed

WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after fire in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
Newswatch 16

Fire breaks out at concrete business near Minersville

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze at a concrete business in Schuylkill County. A video from Norwegian Township News and Concerns shows smoke and flames shooting into the sky above Quandel Concrete near Minersville. Multiple fire companies were at the scene. Officials have not said what caused the...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy