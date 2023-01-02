Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Tells Uncle Murda He's A 'Changed Man' Following 'Rap Up' Namedrop
Bobby Shmurda was one of many Hip Hop figures mentioned in Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022,” but he’s leaving his street ties in the past. The Brooklyn rapper was listening to Murda’s vicious, 15-minute track — in which he recaps some of the biggest moments in Hip Hop culture last year — when Bobby heard himself get name-dropped, and all he could do was laugh.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
thesource.com
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Readies New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ for Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will start his 2023 on the same hot streak he closed in 2022. According to Billboard, the rapper has announced his new album, I Rest My Case, for this Friday, Jan. 6. One of The SOURCE’s five hottest artists of 2022 is set to release his...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals
6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Pardison Fontaine Stands With Megan Thee Stallion as Tory Lanez Trial Nears End: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This On Anyone’
Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend of more than two years, artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, has been a staple in the rapper’s inner circle in the lead-up to and through the duration of the felony assault trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her during an altercation in July 2020. Despite not being a plaintiff in the trial, Megan has been the target of rampant misinformation and extensive backlash for speaking out about the harm she experiences. In a new statement, Fontaine, known more frequently as Pardi, reflected on the double-edged sword that women like Megan often face when they...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Angela Simmons Goes Instagram Official With New BF Yo Gotti: ‘All I Need & More’
No better way to start the New Year than with a new relationship! Angela Simmons showed that she’s dating rapper Yo Gotti with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. The entrepreneur, 35, and rapper, 41, posed for a bunch of stunning pictures, which you can see here, showing off that they were dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve and also announcing their relationship. Angela shared just how happy she is with Yo Gotti in the caption. “You are all I need and more,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
HipHopDX.com
Waka Flocka Flame On TakeOff's Death: 'You Have To Change Your Ways'
Waka Flocka Flame has weighed in on TakeOff’s death, urging rappers to move smarter and stay out of the hood once they achieve success. The Flockaveli rapper appeared as the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where he reflected on his evolution from Brick Squad bruiser to shrewd businessman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
HipHopDX.com
La Chat Says She’s ‘Lost & Hurt’ Over Death Of Her ‘Sister’ Gangsta Boo
La Chat has expressed how she’s “lost and hurt” while mourning the tragic loss of her close friend and fellow Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo. Boo (real name Lola Mitchell) died on Sunday (January 1) in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, although her loved ones have ruled out any foul play.
HipHopDX.com
CeeLo Reveals Gangsta Boo & Three 6 Mafia Were Supposed To Feature On Gnarls Barkley's New Album
CeeLo Green has paid tribute to the late Gangsta Boo by posting one of their last conversations regarding new music. On Monday (January 2), CeeLo took to Instagram to share a text convo he had with Boo, who passed away on January 1. The talk between the two saw the Goodie Mob rapper asking Boo and the rest of Three 6 Mafia if they would appear on the next Gnarls Barkley album.
iheart.com
Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First Degree Murder
Gucci Mane signed several artists to his 1017 Global imprint last year, but one of them is facing some major allegations. According to a report FOX 13 in Memphis published on Tuesday, January 3, Guwop's artist Mac Critter, who signed to 1017 back in October, has been charged with first degree murder. The 25-year-old artist, born Daniel Bates, reportedly turned himself in on Monday. Police believe he's one of several men who were involved in the murder of Markeith Taylor. Taylor was found lifeless in a vacant lot just a few days before Christmas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Says Tory Lanez Will Be Attacked In Jail
The 44-year-old candidly addressed the Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in a recent interview. Tony Yayo is typically an entertaining guy. Beyond his raps, he’s certainly never afraid to speak his mind. The G-Unit rapper recently sat down for an interview with VladTV. During the conversation, he shares his...
