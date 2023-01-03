ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Watching sports locally at DT Kirby's

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are many places to celebrate local sports and get together with peers to watch the game. Sports bars such as Lafayette’s DT Kirby's allow sports fans to come together and watch play by play. With football coming to its championships soon and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Say goodbye to West Lafayette's last gravel road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This city's last gravel road is set to be paved over. It's part of yet another construction project on Yeager Road. This time, it's happening north of Kalberer Road to County Road 500 North. Crews will pave the road and add sidewalks and walking...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Coroner IDs Lafayette's late-Sunday homicide victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A late-Sunday homicide victim has been identified as Anthony Holdbrook, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. Costello couldn't released the victim's age, noting authorities have several different dates of birth. Lafayette police say Holdbrook was killed in a shooting at 11:51 p.m. in the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Coroner releases Lafayette homicide victim's age

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello on Tuesday released the age of a Lafayette homicide victim. Authorities looked into several dates of birth for Anthony Holdbrook before deciding he was 18 years old. As we've reported, Holdbrook was found on the ground with at least one...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

What to do when you lose a pet

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pets can take off or get lost at any time, but no season is more worrisome for this than Winter. The Winter season is the most dangerous to lose a pet in due to hazardous weather and longer periods of darkness. It’s important to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police release photos of Olympia Drive arson suspects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Police on Wednesday evening released photos of a pair of arson suspects targeting businesses in an industrial park on Olympia Drive. Lafayette police and fire investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information should call...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff's office expansion close to opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An expansion to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is close to opening. You might have noticed construction throughout 2022 near the county law enforcement building on Duncan Road. Most of the sheriff's office investigative operations will be moving into the building. That will free up...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

