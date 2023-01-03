Read full article on original website
Watching sports locally at DT Kirby's
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are many places to celebrate local sports and get together with peers to watch the game. Sports bars such as Lafayette’s DT Kirby's allow sports fans to come together and watch play by play. With football coming to its championships soon and...
Say goodbye to West Lafayette's last gravel road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This city's last gravel road is set to be paved over. It's part of yet another construction project on Yeager Road. This time, it's happening north of Kalberer Road to County Road 500 North. Crews will pave the road and add sidewalks and walking...
January 2, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dense Fog to Rain & Storms with Record Warmth....Then Some Snow
Areas of dense fog will linger in the viewing area until near 2-3 a.m., then disperse as round of widespread rainfall & a few t'storms passes. Before that, patchy drizzle & patchy light rain with the fog is possible. The rainfall should exit by mid-morning tomorrow as temperatures warm to...
Coroner IDs Lafayette's late-Sunday homicide victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A late-Sunday homicide victim has been identified as Anthony Holdbrook, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. Costello couldn't released the victim's age, noting authorities have several different dates of birth. Lafayette police say Holdbrook was killed in a shooting at 11:51 p.m. in the...
Coroner releases Lafayette homicide victim's age
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello on Tuesday released the age of a Lafayette homicide victim. Authorities looked into several dates of birth for Anthony Holdbrook before deciding he was 18 years old. As we've reported, Holdbrook was found on the ground with at least one...
Local Weather History: The January 13-14, 1964 Storm Re-examination & Its New Designation As a True Blizzard & One of the Greats In Weather History
Working on this.......... The 1963-64 snow season was one of the heaviest on record, ranking up in the top to this day with 1884-85, 1892-93, 1909-10, 1911-12, 1959-60; 1976-77, 1977-78 & 1981-82....in addition to 2013-14..... It was also brutally cold, as part of the rough winters of the 1960s &...
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
What to do when you lose a pet
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pets can take off or get lost at any time, but no season is more worrisome for this than Winter. The Winter season is the most dangerous to lose a pet in due to hazardous weather and longer periods of darkness. It’s important to...
Police release photos of Olympia Drive arson suspects
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Police on Wednesday evening released photos of a pair of arson suspects targeting businesses in an industrial park on Olympia Drive. Lafayette police and fire investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information should call...
Broadband, animal shelter, road projects coming to Tippecanoe County in 2023
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week, News 18 checked in with Greater Lafayette mayors about their highlights from last year. Now, we're hearing from a commissioner about what 2022 meant for Tippecanoe County. Commissioners President Tracy Brown pointed to the county's new central office building on South 18th...
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
Sheriff's office expansion close to opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An expansion to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is close to opening. You might have noticed construction throughout 2022 near the county law enforcement building on Duncan Road. Most of the sheriff's office investigative operations will be moving into the building. That will free up...
Suspects in stolen car plunged 20 feet and landed on a house, police say
A New Year's Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, authorities said in a Facebook post. Officers were at the scene after responding to a report of a...
