Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin leaves game against Cincinnati Bengals in ambulance after tackle

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 2 days ago

Updated January 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM ET The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance. Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center – the region's only level one trauma center. It is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was sacked and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals. Football fans of both teams, meanwhile, began gathering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Tuesday, holding a vigil for Hamlin. In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition." "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said. "The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being." Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards. Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field. Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away. Tributes have poured in from NFL players – including Bills quarterback Josh Allen who tweeted, "Please pray for our brother." Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen at the hospital, as well. UC hospital spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told NPR there was no information on Hamlin or the care he's receiving. It's also unclear when hospital officials may brief the media. A date for resuming the game has not been announced. Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL after being drafted in 2021 in the sixth round out of the University of Pittsburgh. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

