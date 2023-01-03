ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

(AP) - Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. The game was suspended after Hamlin’s injury.
BUFFALO, NY
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against...
BUFFALO, NY
WAFB

WAFB

