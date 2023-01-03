ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla’s Dec sales of China-made cars fall to the lowest in five months

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, the lowest level in five months, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Thursday. That was a 44% drop from November and 21% fewer than a year earlier as the U.S. automaker reduced output and...
US News and World Report

Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Output Recovering Despite Revenue Fall

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3% year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery. Production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New...
Reuters

Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 - Nikkei

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) plans to stop using China-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over U.S.-Beijing tensions, Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Reuters

Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475.SZ) to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Dairy Exports Set Value Records & American Egg Production Down

**John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the prior year. According to www.agrimarketing.com, this represents 1.4% of the company's average net income over the previous three years and exceeds Deere's commitment of investing at least 1% of these earnings every year in civic initiatives.
China’s Dec services sector extends declines as COVID cases surge – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, although the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 48.0 in...
As travel resumes, China’s luxury shoppers ask: Paris or Hainan?

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – An end to China’s travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, which has been starved of mainland visitors for three years, but many consumers now see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally. Share prices of...
WHO: China COVID data underrepresents surge, deaths

GENEVA (Reuters) -China’s COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The comment came as the UN agency prepares to meet with Chinese...
Gizmodo

Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022

In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
Moderna snaps up Japan’s OriCiro Genomics in mRNA manufacturing push

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc on Wednesday agreed to buy Japan-based OriCiro Genomics for $85 million to boost the U.S. drugmaker’s mRNA manufacturing capabilities. OriCiro’s technologies will support Moderna’s portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines, the companies said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down...
China’s COVID situation is worrying, says French health minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The situation regarding COVID infections in China is “worrying”, the French health minister said on Thursday although he added that pressure on France’s hospitals regarding COVID was easing. European Union member states on Wednesday agreed to introduce some safety measures with regard to...
Indonesian court jails former trade official, palm oil company execs

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Wednesday sentenced a former senior official at the trade ministry and three palm oil company executives to jail in a case about improper palm oil export permits, according to lawyers. Indonesia’s Attorney General in April launched an investigation into allegations of corruption...
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
Salesforce to cut staff by 10%, close some offices

(Reuters) – Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday it would slash about 10% of its workforce and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan. The company expects to incur about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe HQ to India – Bloomberg News

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Walmart and other shareholders of digital payments app PhonePe will have to pay tax worth around $1 billion after the fintech firm shifted its headquarters to India from Singapore last year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam...
Volvo Cars’ full-year sales fall despite a 13% rise in December

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Thursday its sales grew 13% year-on-year in December to 72,663 cars. Full-year sales fell, however, by 12% to 615,121 cars. “Volvo Cars’ full year sales performance was affected by challenges across the supply chain, as well as production restraints caused...

