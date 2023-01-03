Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend
Longtime MMA veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in San Pancho, Mexico over the weekend for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The Tribuna De La Bahía's Isrrael Torres reported on Monday that Baroni flagged down police who were conducting a surveillance of the area, asking them for help with his girlfriend who was unconscious inside a hotel room. The officers found the woman lying naked on a bed where, she was "covered with a sheet that showed multiple traces of blows and bruises on her face and part of her body, without vital signs."
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
BoxingNews24.com
The Rollercoaster Career of “Big” George Foreman!
By Ken Hissner: “Big” George Foreman admitted to a troubled childhood before convincing his mother he wanted to join the Job Corps. He began boxing as an amateur in 1966, posting a 21-5 record, winning the 1968 National AAU championship and the Mexico City Olympics Gold Medal stopping the Soviet Union’s Jonas Chepulis.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter are now married
Bubba Wallace is set to enter his 7th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 29-year-old drives the No. 23 for 23XI Racing. View the Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter wedding photo below. Bubba Wallace proposed to long-time girlfriend Amanda Carter back in July 2021. He popped the question during a...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
The Ring Magazine
Eimantas Stanionis, Vergil Ortiz to fight on March 18 in Texas
The clash between welterweight contenders Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. will take place on March 18 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a source confirmed to The Ring Wednesday morning. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger was the first to report the story. The 12-round bout will be promoted by Golden Boy...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Aims For February Exhibition Bout
Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be done with his professional boxing career, but he is very much interested in extending his fighting career through exhibition bouts. Why wouldn’t he? Just last year, he made upwards of $25 million fighting YouTube sensation Deji. Now, he has his sights set on an exhibition bout in the United Kingdom next month.
Manny Pacquiao Inks Deal With RIZIN
Manny Pacquaio has remained active throughout the last 18 months. In 2021, he wrapped up his pro career with a title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shortly thereafter, he launched a presidential campaign in the Philippines. Now, he’s moving into the boxing exhibition scene. In December, he participated in his first exhibition bout in Japan. Now, he’s looking to lock in a deal with RIZIN, a Japanese MMA organization. Under the deal, the former boxing champion will participate in at least one boxing exhibition in 2023.
Lynn boxing club owner puts students' education ahead of the ring
LYNN - Hit the books before you hit the boxing ring. That's the philosophy of Alexander Sepulveda, owner of the Private Jewels Boxing Club in Lynn.Sepulveda, a one-time boxer and now a U.S. boxing coach, has been through the ups and downs of the ring game but he believes the kids are the future."Helping these kids, helping them become educated, become future role models, help in our community," he told WBZ-TV.Sepulveda has started a program here at the gym which pushes education first and then boxing. He's laid the groundwork and the students have answered."It's easier in a place like...
Comments / 0