Latest On Damar Hamlin's Status; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

UPDATE:

Damar Hamlin 's agent, Ira Turner , said there is currently "no update at this time" in a statement shared by NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport late Monday (January 2) night.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and his family," Turner said. "We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers."

---

Jordon Rooney , a friend and marketing representative for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin , shared an update on Hamlin's after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them," Rooney tweeted at 10:54 p.m. ET on Monday (January 2).

---

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reported to be critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during his team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has officially been postponed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in an official statement on behalf of the league shared Monday (January 2) night.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Hamlin was reported to have been intubated, according to FOX 19 's Tricia Macke .

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle .

Hamlin's family was with him when he was transported to the hospital.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m. before being officially suspended nearly an hour later.

Hamlin, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, is in his second season with the Bills after being selected at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the Bills' official Twitter account wrote.

"Damar Hamlin is the best of us," the Pittsburgh Panthers football team's official account tweeted. "We love you, 3 Praying for you."

A GoFundMe toy drive set up by Hamlin exceeded its goal of $2,500 with more than $300,000 in donations within an hour from when Hamlin collapsed on the field, Front Office Sports reported.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

