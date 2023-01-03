ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Melinda C
2d ago

🙋🏻‍♀ Just a thought . . . The owner's of these food trucks need to conceal an Apple AirTag on their food truck to locate it quicker and get individuals involved arrested. 💫

fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop Co. murder suspect arrested following high-speed chase in Bryan-College Station

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A murder suspect out of Bastrop County has been caught after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon through Bryan-College Station. Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, is in custody at the hospital, five days after investigators say he shot and killed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Vera, near Elgin. Authorities believe he stole her car and cell phone after killing her.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The department says the suspect was transported by helicopter to an area […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX

