Melinda C
2d ago
🙋🏻♀ Just a thought . . . The owner's of these food trucks need to conceal an Apple AirTag on their food truck to locate it quicker and get individuals involved arrested. 💫
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox7austin.com
Gourdough's Donuts Airstream trailer found in Bastrop County
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 3, deputies raided a property near Elm Forest Loop in Cedar Creek. Following the raid, the owner of the truck, Ryan Palmer, was able to get his trailer back.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
Woman’s RV along with grandfather’s ashes stolen from Austin apartment complex
Mary Brown said her RV was stolen from her Montopolis apartment complex parking lot the night of Dec. 28. The RV, she said, had in it the ashes of her beloved grandfather, who died a few years ago.
fox7austin.com
2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
APD looking for vehicle in southeast Austin hit-and-run
The Austin Police Department released vehicle details for a suspect wanted in a southeast Austin hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured, according to a APD news release.
fox7austin.com
Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop Co. murder suspect arrested following high-speed chase in Bryan-College Station
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A murder suspect out of Bastrop County has been caught after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon through Bryan-College Station. Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, is in custody at the hospital, five days after investigators say he shot and killed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Vera, near Elgin. Authorities believe he stole her car and cell phone after killing her.
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The department says the suspect was transported by helicopter to an area […]
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
Man faces 8 charges in connection to New Year’s Day chase with officers in Pflugerville
A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murder
According to this story, 31-year-old Lindsey Quinones is dead at the hands of her 38-year-old estranged husband. Her estranged spouse, Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder which allegedly occurred on or around Dec. 27. He is charged with allegedly shooting his ex, Lindsey dead inside her home in Austin, Texas.
Williamson County dubs new road Samsung Highway
Construction has begun on the new Samsung Highway in Taylor. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court recently named a new roadway under construction in Precinct 4—between FM 3349 and FM 973 in Taylor—after the tech company whose employees it will service. The county is constructing Samsung...
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
Comments / 2