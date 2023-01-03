Read full article on original website
Edgar formally sentenced to 99 years after fleeing trial
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine County District Judge has formally sentenced convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Zwolle woman. Edgar was out on bond when he did not return to the courtroom on the...
Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison
It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate Christopher Rainwater, of Dequincy, Louisiana. According to authorities, Rainwater is wanted on multiple...
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
Sabine County murderer on the run for almost 1 year formally sentenced to 99 years; victim's family members give statements
An East Texas family received the justice they were awaiting for more than a year on Tuesday. Livye Lewis, 19, was killed by her boyfriend Matthew Edgar in Sabine County in October 2020. Edgar was convicted of murdering her in January 2022, but he had skipped out on the third...
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
JCSO says ATV and other items stolen
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man has reported his all-terrain vehicle and other items as stolen. According to a statement released by the department, deputies responded on Friday to a report of possible loose livestock when a man discovered his fence had been cut. However, upon closer inspection he discovered that a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 four-seater, a Stihl Chainsaw, a Honda 3500 Generator with unique markings, and various tools had been stolen from the property.
Help Solve This Christmas Burglary In Nacogdoches, Texas
Christmas Day is a time to spend with family and friends, not a time to be out stealing property. Some crooks took advantage of this downtime and broke into the CAB Worldwide Manufacturing Division at 2306 South Rayburn Drive in Nacogdoches. Sometime in the nighttime hours between Christmas Day on...
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023
In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
