Sabine County, TX

ktalnews.com

Edgar formally sentenced to 99 years after fleeing trial

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine County District Judge has formally sentenced convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Zwolle woman. Edgar was out on bond when he did not return to the courtroom on the...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison

It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate Christopher Rainwater, of Dequincy, Louisiana. According to authorities, Rainwater is wanted on multiple...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Mix 93.1

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

JCSO says ATV and other items stolen

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man has reported his all-terrain vehicle and other items as stolen. According to a statement released by the department, deputies responded on Friday to a report of possible loose livestock when a man discovered his fence had been cut. However, upon closer inspection he discovered that a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 four-seater, a Stihl Chainsaw, a Honda 3500 Generator with unique markings, and various tools had been stolen from the property.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield

On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car

January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
GARRISON, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – January 2, 2023

In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
LUFKIN, TX

