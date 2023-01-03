Read full article on original website
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans
According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Consumers to Receive Refunds in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam
23,000 consumers will receive a total of nearly $20 million to resolve debt relief scam. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced that some 23,000 student loan borrowers will receive a cumulative sum of nearly $20 million as a case against debt relief companies comes to a close.
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
crowdfundinsider.com
Group of Federal Regulators Warn Banks on Providing Crypto Services: Cautions on Fraud, Scams, Risk
Three federal bank regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), US Federal Reserve Bank, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), have joined to caution the public on “crypto asset” risks to banking firms. The statement follows a year of turmoil in digital asset markets,...
CoinTelegraph
NFT influencer falls victim to cyberattack, loses $300K+ CryptoPunks
Nonfungible token (NFT) influencer CryptoNovo announced on Jan. 4 that he fell victim to a cyberattack and lost two CryptoPunks. He wrote on Twitter, “I just got hacked!!! Are you kidding me!?!” and included a screenshot from OpenSea showing two CryptoPunks being transferred to another address. The two...
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain fintech GammaRey signs $320M merger agreement
According to a Jan. 3 announcement, blockchain fintech firm GammaRey has signed a merger agreement with financial e-commerce and consumer data analytics company GoLogiq. Both companies are based in the U.S., although GoLogiq focuses on customers in Southeast Asia. As stipulated by the terms, GoLogiq will issue $320 million in...
CoinTelegraph
Cake DeFi publishes Merkle tree-based proof of reserves
Singapore-based decentralized finance (DeFi) services firm Cake DeFi has announced the release of its proof of reserves using the cryptographically audited Merkle tree method. Developed by Ralph Merkle in 1979, the Merkle tree method is a way of proving that a certain piece of data is included in a set of data, without revealing the entire set of data. Under the proof-of-reserves method, a Merkle tree is used to prove that a cryptocurrency exchange has the reserves it claims to have, without revealing the exact amounts of each cryptocurrency that it holds, in order to protect the privacy of the platform and its users.
CoinTelegraph
AnCrypto — World’s first chat and pay crypto wallet garners 100K downloads
The decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet offers a bundle of innovative features such as Web3 usernames, multichain bridges, seamless decentralized application browser connect and much more. Blockchain products never cease to surprise, and the latest addition to the stack is AnCrypto — a decentralized crypto wallet that had a stunning launch...
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia to launch national crypto exchange in 2023: Report
As a part of its reform of crypto regulation, Indonesia will create a crypto exchange in 2023, according to reports. The platform is planned to be launched prior to a shift of regulatory power from commodities to securities authority. On Jan. 4, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto firm Juno urges users to withdraw after ‘uncertainty’ with custody partner
Fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution provider Juno has urged its users to sell or self-custody the crypto on its platform citing “uncertainty” with its crypto custodian partner Wyre. In a Jan. 4 tweet, the platform explained it that it doesn't hold any of its customer’s crypto, and relies on its...
CoinTelegraph
Iran court orders the release of seized crypto mining equipment
Iranian authorities seized numerous crypto mining equipment over the past two years, citing stress on energy grids during winter. Now, a court ordered the release of crypto-mining equipment that was previously seized as a measure to conserve energy. Since 2021, Iran’s Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Property (OCSSOP)...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi auditor nets $40,000 for identifying Uniswap vulnerability
Uniswap’s recently launched bug bounty program has led to the discovery of a now-fixed vulnerability of the protocol’s Universal Router smart contract. The automated market maker released two new smart contracts to its platform in November 2022. Permit2 allows token approvals to be shared and managed across different applications, while Universal Router unifies ERC-20 and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) swapping into a single swap router.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto technology will shift toward ‘steadier hands’ in 2023: Circle CSO
Circle's chief strategy officer and head of global policy, Dante Disparte, believes that the turmoil in the crypto sector over the last year could mark the handover of crypto technology to more durable companies and “steadier hands” in 2023. In a Jan. 2 post for The World Economic...
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how Bitcoin promotes global financial inclusion, according to Prince Philip of Serbia
The fundamental aspects of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to power global financial inclusion, financial privacy and autonomy in conflict-affected nations despite difficult macroeconomic and cryptocurrency market conditions over the past year. These are the key takeaways of an in-depth interview with Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia conducted by Cointelegraph Brasil’s...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto gaming project Calvaria raises $2.5M in presale, announces IEO on BKEX
The presale for the exciting play-to-earn project Calvaria: Duels of Eternity has now passed $2.5 million, with the RIA token now set for its initial exchange offering (IEO) on BKEX. The news means there are now fewer than 30 million RIA tokens available, with the presale more than 80% sold...
Names of UK Covid business loan borrowers to stay secret, tribunal rules
The British government has been given the go-ahead to keep concealing the names of companies that received in total more than £47bn in state-backed Covid loans, after a tribunal ruled in its favour. The tribunal case had been brought by campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, amid concerns fraudsters and...
