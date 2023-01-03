ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
crypto-academy.org

Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans

According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Advocate Andy

Consumers to Receive Refunds in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

23,000 consumers will receive a total of nearly $20 million to resolve debt relief scam. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced that some 23,000 student loan borrowers will receive a cumulative sum of nearly $20 million as a case against debt relief companies comes to a close.
CoinTelegraph

NFT influencer falls victim to cyberattack, loses $300K+ CryptoPunks

Nonfungible token (NFT) influencer CryptoNovo announced on Jan. 4 that he fell victim to a cyberattack and lost two CryptoPunks. He wrote on Twitter, “I just got hacked!!! Are you kidding me!?!” and included a screenshot from OpenSea showing two CryptoPunks being transferred to another address. The two...
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain fintech GammaRey signs $320M merger agreement

According to a Jan. 3 announcement, blockchain fintech firm GammaRey has signed a merger agreement with financial e-commerce and consumer data analytics company GoLogiq. Both companies are based in the U.S., although GoLogiq focuses on customers in Southeast Asia. As stipulated by the terms, GoLogiq will issue $320 million in...
CoinTelegraph

Cake DeFi publishes Merkle tree-based proof of reserves

Singapore-based decentralized finance (DeFi) services firm Cake DeFi has announced the release of its proof of reserves using the cryptographically audited Merkle tree method. Developed by Ralph Merkle in 1979, the Merkle tree method is a way of proving that a certain piece of data is included in a set of data, without revealing the entire set of data. Under the proof-of-reserves method, a Merkle tree is used to prove that a cryptocurrency exchange has the reserves it claims to have, without revealing the exact amounts of each cryptocurrency that it holds, in order to protect the privacy of the platform and its users.
CoinTelegraph

AnCrypto — World’s first chat and pay crypto wallet garners 100K downloads

The decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet offers a bundle of innovative features such as Web3 usernames, multichain bridges, seamless decentralized application browser connect and much more. Blockchain products never cease to surprise, and the latest addition to the stack is AnCrypto — a decentralized crypto wallet that had a stunning launch...
CoinTelegraph

Indonesia to launch national crypto exchange in 2023: Report

As a part of its reform of crypto regulation, Indonesia will create a crypto exchange in 2023, according to reports. The platform is planned to be launched prior to a shift of regulatory power from commodities to securities authority. On Jan. 4, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory...
CoinTelegraph

Iran court orders the release of seized crypto mining equipment

Iranian authorities seized numerous crypto mining equipment over the past two years, citing stress on energy grids during winter. Now, a court ordered the release of crypto-mining equipment that was previously seized as a measure to conserve energy. Since 2021, Iran’s Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Property (OCSSOP)...
CoinTelegraph

DeFi auditor nets $40,000 for identifying Uniswap vulnerability

Uniswap’s recently launched bug bounty program has led to the discovery of a now-fixed vulnerability of the protocol’s Universal Router smart contract. The automated market maker released two new smart contracts to its platform in November 2022. Permit2 allows token approvals to be shared and managed across different applications, while Universal Router unifies ERC-20 and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) swapping into a single swap router.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto technology will shift toward ‘steadier hands’ in 2023: Circle CSO

Circle's chief strategy officer and head of global policy, Dante Disparte, believes that the turmoil in the crypto sector over the last year could mark the handover of crypto technology to more durable companies and “steadier hands” in 2023. In a Jan. 2 post for The World Economic...
CoinTelegraph

Here’s how Bitcoin promotes global financial inclusion, according to Prince Philip of Serbia

The fundamental aspects of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to power global financial inclusion, financial privacy and autonomy in conflict-affected nations despite difficult macroeconomic and cryptocurrency market conditions over the past year. These are the key takeaways of an in-depth interview with Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia conducted by Cointelegraph Brasil’s...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto gaming project Calvaria raises $2.5M in presale, announces IEO on BKEX

The presale for the exciting play-to-earn project Calvaria: Duels of Eternity has now passed $2.5 million, with the RIA token now set for its initial exchange offering (IEO) on BKEX. The news means there are now fewer than 30 million RIA tokens available, with the presale more than 80% sold...
The Guardian

Names of UK Covid business loan borrowers to stay secret, tribunal rules

The British government has been given the go-ahead to keep concealing the names of companies that received in total more than £47bn in state-backed Covid loans, after a tribunal ruled in its favour. The tribunal case had been brought by campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, amid concerns fraudsters and...

