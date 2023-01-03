Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No charges after wheelchair pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck as they attempted to cross the street in downtown Charleston. The deadly crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East Bay and South Street in what police said is a “dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk.” The […]
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
live5news.com
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing a list of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night. A deputy spotted a Nissan Altima going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 176 around 9 p.m., according to an incident report. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
counton2.com
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
counton2.com
CCSO searching for subjects after pursuit ends in crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was involved Tuesday night in a pursuit that temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 78. According to CCSO, Highway 78 westbound near I-26 was closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It reopened shortly before 9:00 p.m. CCSO...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
Man arrested for burglarizing downtown Family Dollar, spitting at officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a burglary of a Family Dollar in Charleston. CPD officers responded to the store on King Street after a burglary alarm was set off. Police found the front glass door of the building “completely busted out” with pieces of glass […]
counton2.com
CCSO searching for camper stolen from Awendaw home
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for assistance locating a camper that was stolen from an Awendaw home. According to CCSO, the camper was stolen from a home on Doar Road sometime between December 22 and December 26. The 2008...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
Fire destroys several units at Ladson storage facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people are sifting through what is left of their belongings after a major fire broke out at a Ladson storage facility on Tuesday morning. The emergency call came in at 7:46 a.m. saying Ladson Self Storage was on fire. The fire destroyed a dozen units at the facility off Highway […]
counton2.com
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
WJCL
Have you seen them? Police identify suspects following roadside shooting in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities have identified two people as wanted suspects following a shooting in Port Royal. According to the Port Royal Police Department, a Ridgeland man was shot December 29 following an argument with another driver on Ribaut Road. The victim was...
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
abcnews4.com
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
129 people killed on tri-county roads in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years. That data revealed 129 people died […]
counton2.com
Tenn. family reunited with dog 2 years later after rescue from ‘inhumane’ NJ puppy mill: police
JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) – A Tennessee family had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where they were finally reunited with their dog, Daisy. Daisy, a bloodhound, was ecstatic to see her family for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health Department.
