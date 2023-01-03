Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
My Magic GR
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Live Mega Millions numbers for 01/03/23; jackpot worth $785 million
LANSING, MI -- The sixth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is on the line Tuesday night as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Jan. 3 is worth $785 million. The current jackpot is also the fourth largest Mega Millions prize ever. The cash option for tonight’s drawing...
WWMTCw
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
plymouthvoice.com
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory
They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?
True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
wdet.org
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?
In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
wgvunews.org
Mcdonald’s of Michigan
Mcdonald’s of Michigan and Go Ski Michigan team up to get people on the slopes! Details with McDonald’s Owner Ken Berg. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
YAHOO!
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing
Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan
With nearly 3,300 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 3,000 miles of cross-country ski trails, more than 6,500 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and 51 ski and snowboarding areas boasting a total of 260 lifts and nearly 1,000 runs, Michigan’s “Water-Winter Wonderland” nickname is well deserved. Ready to become immersed in one of Michigan’s unique cold-weather experiences? […] The post Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
wcmu.org
Michigan population expected to rise over next decades, but not evenly
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades, with growth concentrated in certain areas. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up the group of economists at the University of Michigan. He says growth is expected in a band of counties from the suburban Detroit area, west through Lansing and on to the Grand Rapids region. Ehrlich and other economists say there also will be population growth in the Traverse City to Petoskey region.
