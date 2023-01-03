Read full article on original website
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana
Here are 7 amazing experiences that Louisiana has to offer and the best part is that you can find them all on Airbnb.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
Louisiana Living: Gumbo 2
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Greg Bellard and Don Charles are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Greg and Don discuss their movie being filmed in the Monroe area, titled Gumbo 2. For more information on the film, watch the clip above.
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Forecasters say the strongest severe weather threat in Louisiana will shift from the I-20 corridor to the I-10 corridor during the day today.
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever
Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
Change coming to Louisiana delinquent law with driver’s license suspension
There's a state law that requires your driver's license to be suspended if the taxpayer state income taxes fall into delinquency of $1,000 or more. However, there's a change to the two-decades-old law. The change seems to be in the taxpayer's favor.
Looking for beads, balls, or just a good time? Here’s your Mardi Gras schedule
Anywhere else, it's just Tuesday.
Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California
Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Bow Hunting Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited ten subjects for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28. Agents cited Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, and Asa G. Tibbs, 20, both of Broussard; Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin; Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie; Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington; Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria; Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, and Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, both of Ruston; Megan Buckner, 45, and Larry Lambiotte, 47, both from Vicksburg, Miss.; for possession of pods while bow hunting.
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
Unpaid Louisiana Income Taxes Could Cost You Your Driver's License
Most people are unaware that, if you fall behind too much or don't pay your Louisiana state income taxes, your driver's license can be suspended or even revoked.
Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State
Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
