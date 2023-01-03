ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgpZ2_0k1TqurA00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.

James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse slam off a feed from Dennis Schroder, to push his career total to 37,903 points, leaving him 484 behind Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record of 38,387.

Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Austin Reaves and Schroder each had 15 points as the Lakers (16-21) finished a 3-2 road trip.

Terry Rozier had 27 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte.

The Hornets (10-28) beat the Lakers 134-130 on Dec. 23.

James, battling ankle soreness, was on his game in this one, adding 11 rebounds and six assists to improve to 47-7 against owner Michael Jordan’s Hornets.

James picked up where he left off in December, when he averaged 31.2 points over 14 games, including a 47-point effort Friday night on his 38th birthday against the Atlanta Hawks.

He was 16 of 26 from the field Monday and had 23 points in the second half.

The Lakers used a 14-0 run to open the second quarter and build a 15-point halftime lead. James began to take over in the third, scoring on drives, dunks and mid-range jumpers — he was 0 for 5 from 3-point range — while helping the Lakers push their lead to 24.

The Hornets got a huge spark late from Rozier, who had 17 points in the fourth quarter, to cut the margin to 117-113 in the final minute. But then James made four free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Outrebounded the Hornets 53-47.

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. returned from an ankle injury that had kept him out since Nov. 23. At one point he tried to dunk over James, but the ball slipped out of his hands. James was still called for a foul. … Ball picked up a technical foul for arguing a call while seated on the bench.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to host Miami on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Complete a four-game homestand against Memphis on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNCT

Davis, Bacot combine for 48; UNC beats Wake Forest 88-79

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes. Davis made 9 of 14 […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Kinston police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit and run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Smith, Joiner help NC State roll past No. 16 Duke 84-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and North Carolina State jumped all over No. 16 Duke from the opening tip, rolling to an 84-60 win on Wednesday night in the long-running series between Atlantic Coast Conference neighbors. Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years

(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

Pirates Fall to UCF, 64-61

GREENVILLE, N.C. – RJ Felton and Brandon Johnson each scored 16 points but East Carolina fell 64-61 to UCF on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.   Ezra Ausar added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) who dropped their second straight home game. C.J. Kelly scored a game-high 30 points for the Knights (11-4, 2-1 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy