Local Hall of Fame coach passes away
The veteran coach piled up more than 700 victories in his career, and was inducted into the OHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2016.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard girls basketball coach on administrative leave
Hubbard girls basketball coach Richard Marshall is on administrative leave. He's in his first season as the Eagles head coach and school officials are looking into the matter. The Eagles are 2-8 and play at Poland Thursday night.
WFMJ.com
Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72
A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
WFMJ.com
Girls Basketball: Boardman & Canfield PPD Wednesday
The girls basketball game Wednesday between Boardman & Canfield has been postponed. The game will be made up at a later date.
Howland and Fitch battle at home of the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Austintown-Fitch and Howland boys and girls basketball teams played a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 3rd
Vindicator file photo / January 3, 1957 | John W. Galbreath, Columbus realtor and owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, gave 43 acres and ten lots to the village of McDonald 65 years ago. James W. Phillips, Galbreath’s son-in-law, gave the deed to McDonald Mayor Stanley K. Polanski as Councilman Daniel C. Hughes looked on. The land, valued at $40,000, was to be used in part for park development.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
Persephone Monroe Esmond arrived just one day before her due date but a little later than her parents, David Esmond and Megan Perry, had thought.
WFMJ.com
Nick Santucci sworn in to serve southeastern Trumbull County
Ohio State Representative, Nick Santucci (R-Howland) was sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3 to begin his first term serving Ohio's 64th District, which encompasses Southeastern Trumbull County. Santucci currently serves as the Senior Consultant for Workforce and Community Engagement for VAZA Consulting. Previously, he was the Director of Government...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
WFMJ.com
Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown
If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
WFMJ.com
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
case.edu
CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano
Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
Ohio high school student has her own beauty company
"My inspiration was to create a community of women and to inspire them and to help find their confidence," Altman says.
WFMJ.com
Shenango River Lake's Eagle Fest set for Saturday
Bird-watchers and newcomers are welcome to attend the third annual Eagle Fest Jan. 7. When the lake at Chestnut Run Swim Beach freezes, bald eagles come out to fish. At previous Eagle Fests, visitors have seen at least 90 bald eagles near the beach throughout the day. The fest gives...
