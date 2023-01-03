ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, Rain, Rain, More Rain With Some Wind, And Mountain Snow On The Way

By Meteorologist Patrick Wright
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.

Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain to Continue in Portions of California This Week; Flooding and Mountain Snow Possible, Forecast Warns

The latest weather forecast said heavy rain could persist in portions of California, Los Angeles and San Francisco this week. The forecast warned that flooding and mountain could unfold. Mudslide and avalanche risks could also emerge, causing significant travel disruptions. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through

By Mike Saenz, Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford, CNN A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. Eight Western states are under The post With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy