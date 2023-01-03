Read full article on original website
Greg Martin
1d ago
Should have never been in our neighborhood always was trouble... Drugs Murder and Mayhem.... Good ridden back to the hood after 20yrs
HipHopDX.com
YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing
Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper
Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Called Out By Lil GotIt For Disrespecting Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed
6ix9ine has been steadily trolling Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO Case, but his weaponization of Lil Keed’s death is a step too far for some. The Brooklyn rapper continued to taunt Gunna and the rest of YSL this week by digging up what he claims was Keed’s final Instagram Story prior to his May 2022 death, which insisted that YSL is a “family” and a “label,” not a “gang” or a “criminal organization,” as prosecutors have claimed.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals
6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Associate Who Allegedly Tried To Kill YFN Lucci Takes Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Atlanta, GA - A Young Thug associate who allegedly tried to kill YFN Lucci has become the latest to take a plea deal in the RICO case against the rapper’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective. According to WSB-TV, Antonio Sumlin (known as Obama) pleaded guilty to one count of...
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
