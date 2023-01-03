ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade

Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western

A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nick Davies

Where To Play In the Snow Near Los Angeles

Snow sleds, snow angles and snowball fights - oh my!Photo byMichal Janek - Unsplash. Los Angeles may be known for its sunny skies and warm weather. However, it's still possible to experience the fun of playing in the snow with your kids if you're willing to travel a short distance. Here are a few places near Los Angeles where you can take your family to enjoy some winter activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA

