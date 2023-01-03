Sports world sends prayers and support to Bills' Damar Hamlin

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals took an unexpected and somber turn when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a play.

Hamlin needed CPR and left via an ambulance, leaving players, coaches and fans visibly upset and shaken from what just transpired.

The NFL ultimately decided to suspend play for the remainder of the night and revealed that Hamlin was in critical condition at the hospital.

Fans, players, teams — essentially the entire sports world — began showing their support on social media and sending prayers and well wishes out to Hamlin and his family.

