Falcons Players React to Bills' Damar Hamlin Situation

Everyone around the NFL and beyond is praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The entire NFL world has come to a halt following the scary scenes of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital following a hit to his upper body.

The game, which was ultimately suspended for the night, sent shock waves throughout the country, with several offering prayers and support for Hamlin.

The NFL released the following statement on Hamlin's status:

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Here are some of the things that Atlanta Falcons players have said in the aftermath ...

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson:

Tight end Kyle Pitts:

Linebacker Mykal Walker:

Cornerback Mike Ford:

Cornerback and return specialist Avery Williams retweeted the following words from ex NFL quarterback Tim Tebow:

Punter Bradley Pinion

Falcons Ring of Honor member Roddy White:

Former Falcons running back Qadree Ollison, a teammate of Hamlin's at the University of Pittsburgh.

Long snapper Liam McCullough:

The Falcons' official Twitter account:

On behalf of the staff at Falcon Report , we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to Hamlin, his family and all involved in this terrifying situation.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here