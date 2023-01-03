Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
1 person seriously injured in assault; SWAT arrests suspect after standoff in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County have arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
q13fox.com
SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect
police1.com
2 Wash. deputies return to work nearly one year after both being shot in face
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Two Washington deputies are returning to work this week after being shot in the face during a violent neighborhood dispute in February of last year. According to FOX 13 Seattle, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that began when 60-year-old Joel Young got into an argument with his neighbor over a burning garbage pile that was sending smoke into his home.
KGMI
Man arrested after brandishing rifle near Bellis Fair Mall
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested in Skagit County after witnesses said he brandished a rifle near the Bellis Fair Mall. Bellingham Police say that witnesses reported that the man brandished the rifle in several locations, including on Bellis Fair Parkway near Target on Monday, January 2nd. The...
q13fox.com
Marysville homicide suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A SWAT team arrested a homicide suspect who barricaded himself inside a Granite Falls home on Tuesday. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Marysville on Monday night. Marysville Homicide. The Marysville Police Department (MPD) says on...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
everettpost.com
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
KING-5
'Something has to change': Marysville cracks down on public drug use
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug...
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County Encourages Residents To Report Flooding And Winter Weather Damages
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- The deadline to report damage from late December storms is fast approaching. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management says the deadline is this Friday, January 6th. Individuals and businesses are asked to report any damage from heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding between December...
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Bothell man arrested after alleged hate crime-related shooting in Lynnwood
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.
thenorthernlight.com
Report weather damages by Friday, January 6
Residents and businesses have until Friday, January 6 to report weather-related damages that occurred in Whatcom County from December 18-28. Damages from heavy snow, freezing rain or flooding should be reported using Whatcom County’s online form at whatcomcounty.us/reportdamage. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) asks both renters and homeowners in cities and unincorporated areas of Whatcom County to report damages. Forms are available in Spanish and people needing help with the forms can call 360/676-6681.
KGMI
Woman arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, attempting to bribe witness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was arrested after breaking into a Bellingham man’s home and attempting to bribe him a week later. Court documents state that the victim’s stepson called him after three people entered the residence in south Bellingham on December 11th. One of the people...
KOMO News
Skagit County college students share concerns following University of Idaho murders
SKAGIT CO., Wash. — The next steps in finding justice for the four University of Idaho students murdered on November 13, 2022 are now taking shape after an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. The suspect in this case, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, agreed to extradition to Idaho, where he will face...
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
