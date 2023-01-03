ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

q13fox.com

SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
police1.com

2 Wash. deputies return to work nearly one year after both being shot in face

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Two Washington deputies are returning to work this week after being shot in the face during a violent neighborhood dispute in February of last year. According to FOX 13 Seattle, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that began when 60-year-old Joel Young got into an argument with his neighbor over a burning garbage pile that was sending smoke into his home.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Man arrested after brandishing rifle near Bellis Fair Mall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested in Skagit County after witnesses said he brandished a rifle near the Bellis Fair Mall. Bellingham Police say that witnesses reported that the man brandished the rifle in several locations, including on Bellis Fair Parkway near Target on Monday, January 2nd. The...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Marysville homicide suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A SWAT team arrested a homicide suspect who barricaded himself inside a Granite Falls home on Tuesday. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Marysville on Monday night. Marysville Homicide. The Marysville Police Department (MPD) says on...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide

On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff

A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
WOODINVILLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Report weather damages by Friday, January 6

Residents and businesses have until Friday, January 6 to report weather-related damages that occurred in Whatcom County from December 18-28. Damages from heavy snow, freezing rain or flooding should be reported using Whatcom County’s online form at whatcomcounty.us/reportdamage. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) asks both renters and homeowners in cities and unincorporated areas of Whatcom County to report damages. Forms are available in Spanish and people needing help with the forms can call 360/676-6681.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

