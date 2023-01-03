ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, ME

penbaypilot.com

Rockland considers joining Camden, Rockport for revaluation services

ROCKLAND — “We really are out of whack in a number of places,” said Kerry Leichtman, who is newly employed as Rockland’s assessor. “It would be great to fix that up.”. Rockland City Councilors are wading through the complexities of house revaluations in order to...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning

Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in

BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
HOPE, ME
lcnme.com

Midcoast Law Firm Expands Practice

Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, a 40-year old law firm with offices in Damariscotta, is pleased to announce Senior Attorney Jennifer Atkinson is expanding her practice beyond immigration and nationality matters. She will now accept Maine-based family law, business, estate planning, and probate cases. Law partner Marcia DeGeer has known...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Two passengers taken off plane and face charges

BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse

Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition

Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
FREEPORT, ME

