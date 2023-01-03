Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Rockland considers joining Camden, Rockport for revaluation services
ROCKLAND — “We really are out of whack in a number of places,” said Kerry Leichtman, who is newly employed as Rockland’s assessor. “It would be great to fix that up.”. Rockland City Councilors are wading through the complexities of house revaluations in order to...
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning
Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
foxbangor.com
New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in
BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
observer-me.com
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse likes to hear the whole story. That’s why she spent nearly 40 years in Maine courtrooms as a court reporter creating detailed transcripts of legal proceedings. “It’s a hard, hard job,” she said. Whitehouse, 61, of Bangor recently retired from full-time work as a court...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Former Chief Deputy Jason Trundy sworn in as Waldo County’s new Sheriff
BELFAST — It was standing room only as dozens of supporters and colleagues gathered in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of newly-elected Sheriff Jason W. Trundy, who was officially sworn in at the lively ceremony Tuesday morning. The Jan. 3 event included more than a dozen...
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
lcnme.com
Midcoast Law Firm Expands Practice
Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, a 40-year old law firm with offices in Damariscotta, is pleased to announce Senior Attorney Jennifer Atkinson is expanding her practice beyond immigration and nationality matters. She will now accept Maine-based family law, business, estate planning, and probate cases. Law partner Marcia DeGeer has known...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
truecountry935.com
Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse
Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
mainebiz.biz
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
