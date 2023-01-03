ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

College football transfer portal: UVA QB Brennan Armstrong targeted by NC State, Auburn, Oklahoma State

NC State, Auburn and Oklahoma State are pushing for Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, according to a report by Pete Thamel. The lefty gunslinger ranked seventh in the country in 2021 with an 82.1 EPA. He threw for 4,449 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021 under the guidance of then-Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae is now the offensive coordinator at N.C. State.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Duke loses two players to transfer portal

Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Clemson aims to stay unbeaten in ACC vs. Virginia Tech

Off to its hottest start in the Atlantic Coast Conference in five seasons, Clemson will face what figures to be its toughest league test so far when it travels to defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va. While Clemson (11-3, 3-0 ACC) has won its three ACC...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 16 Duke vs. NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State entered the month of January with multiple opportunities to prove itself in the eyes of the selection committee when March rolls around. After missing out on one chance over the weekend at Clemson, the Wolfpack returns home Tuesday night to host No. 16 Duke, which will almost undoubtedly be a Quad I game by the end of the season.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Five takeaways from No. 12 Miami's loss at Georgia Tech

The 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes lost in disappointing fashion with a 76-70 defeat at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC) led by six with 4:50 left, but did not score the rest of the way as the Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3) scored the game's final 12 points for their first conference victory and handing the Hurricanes their first loss in league play.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Tyson leads Clemson against Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in...
CLEMSON, SC

