Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball
The Pitt Panthers landed their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: UVA QB Brennan Armstrong targeted by NC State, Auburn, Oklahoma State
NC State, Auburn and Oklahoma State are pushing for Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, according to a report by Pete Thamel. The lefty gunslinger ranked seventh in the country in 2021 with an 82.1 EPA. He threw for 4,449 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021 under the guidance of then-Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae is now the offensive coordinator at N.C. State.
Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
Yardbarker
Clemson aims to stay unbeaten in ACC vs. Virginia Tech
Off to its hottest start in the Atlantic Coast Conference in five seasons, Clemson will face what figures to be its toughest league test so far when it travels to defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va. While Clemson (11-3, 3-0 ACC) has won its three ACC...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
How to Watch: No. 16 Duke vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State entered the month of January with multiple opportunities to prove itself in the eyes of the selection committee when March rolls around. After missing out on one chance over the weekend at Clemson, the Wolfpack returns home Tuesday night to host No. 16 Duke, which will almost undoubtedly be a Quad I game by the end of the season.
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
UCF 64, ECU 61: How it looked from the baselines
Here is how Wednesday night's 64-61 loss by the ECU Pirates to the UCF Knights looked from the baselines of Minges Coliseum.
Five takeaways from No. 12 Miami's loss at Georgia Tech
The 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes lost in disappointing fashion with a 76-70 defeat at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC) led by six with 4:50 left, but did not score the rest of the way as the Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3) scored the game's final 12 points for their first conference victory and handing the Hurricanes their first loss in league play.
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
FOX Sports
Tyson leads Clemson against Virginia Tech
Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in...
