Carole Ellen O’Hare of Perry
Visitation for Carole Ellen O’Hare, 84, of Perry will be held Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family greeting hours from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with burial at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
William ‘Bill’ Joy of Perry
William “Bill” Joy, 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Legacy Memory Care in Iowa City, Iowa. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Kathleen (Hodges) Jackson of Rippey
Kathleen (Hodges) Jackson, 84, of Rippey and formerly of Boone passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Aspire of Perry in Perry, Iowa. Kathleen Anne was born the daughter of Edgar and Edna Hodges in Boone on March 22, 1938. She attended Ogden public schools. Kathy was united in marriage...
Daniel McDevitt of Perry
Daniel McDevitt, 74, of Perry and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Aspire of Perry nursing home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90
(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Perry man allegedly invades home, assaults second Perry man
A Perry man was arrested New Year’s Day in connection with a Dec. 26 incident in which he allegedly entered the home of another Perry man and assaulted him. Jorge Romero, 27, of 1424 Seventh St., Perry, was charged with first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
