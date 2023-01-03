Read full article on original website
Related
hamilton.edu
December Athletes of the Month announced for nine winter teams
Nine Hamilton College student-athletes have been selected the December Athlete of the Month for their team. The list includes a NESCAC player of the week and a first-place finisher. Three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and two first-years were recognized. The honorees and links to their athlete of the month...
hamilton.edu
Larson Presents at MMLA Meeting
Doran Larson, the Edward North Chair of Greek and Greek Literature and Professor of Literature and Creative Writing, presented a paper in Minneapolis at the 63rd Annual Convention of the Midwest Modern Language Association (MMLA). Titled “Unsettling Law’s Aims: First-Person Witness to How Prisons Defeat Retribution,” the paper was part...
hamilton.edu
From the Fed to Ukraine: Hamilton News in Dec. 2022
National and regional news organizations regularly interview Hamilton faculty, staff, and students for their expertise and perspectives on current events, and to feature programs and activities on campus. December’s news highlights include an essay co-authored by President David Wippman on whether college is too hard and a New York Times...
Comments / 0