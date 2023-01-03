Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Bringing Former Tag Team Partner To Japan?
The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting Wrestle Kingdom 17 for a number of reasons, the least of which is Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) making her long-awaited return in some capacity. However, the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion might not be alone on her overseas trip, as PWInsider reports that her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as Naomi in WWE, is also slated to be in Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
PWMania
Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”
We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
diva-dirt.com
Naomi Reportedly Set To Be In Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
It is being reported by PWInsider that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be in Japan and be present for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is unknown if she will appear for the actual broadcast. The report is specifically saying that New Japan sources did not confirm whether or not they...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix And Brandi Rhodes Discuss The Possibility Of Their Children Wrestling
The pro wrestling industry is no stranger to second, third, and even fourth generations of talent. Cody Rhodes is a second generation talent himself, and there's always the possibility of his daughter continuing the Rhodes legacy. This was a topic of discussion during a recent episode of the "2 Truths and 1 Lie" podcast hosted by Brandi Rhodes.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
