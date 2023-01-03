Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
msn.com
Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta’s anti-China stance
SAN FRANCISCO — For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He’s told U.S. lawmakers that China “steals” American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a...
The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023
According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished. “Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
The head of the World Health Organization says the agency is "concerned about the risk to life in China" amid the coronavirus' explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government
Zacks.com
2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China
SBUX - Free Report) The first stock on the list is a very familiar name. Starbucks has over 6,000 stores in China, but its headquarters and upper management is in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks will get a significant boost from mainland China reopening. In fact, at the end of the company’s...
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
msn.com
Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading
Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
European shares rise on Big Pharma boost, German inflation slows
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with large-cap pharmaceutical companies boosting the main STOXX 600 index, while the region's largest economy, Germany, saw a slowdown in inflation for a second month in a row in December.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
World's largest iPhone factory back to 90% capacity in China: Report
The world's largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, has resumed 90% capacity after being shut down for months due to the government's zero-COVID policies.
Quartz
Hong Kong has the world’s highest covid death rate—again
It’s unclear how many people have died in mainland China as covid tears through its population. What appears certain, as the World Health Organization indicated yesterday, is that Beijing is under-reporting its covid deaths. China reported a single new covid death on Wednesday (Jan. 4), bringing the official death toll to 5,259 (link in Chinese) — with only 28 of these since Dec. 1.
CNBC
Alibaba, other China ADRs surge as Ant Group capital plan approval fuels hope for relaxing scrutiny
U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 13% following the news. The moves come as investors are seeing signs of a more relaxed Chinese regulatory environment. A softer regulatory touch among its tech stocks, as well as the reversal of zero-Covid policies, is seen by some investors as a sign the Chinese government will be supportive of private sector growth this year.
Taiwan exports seen declining for fourth straight month in December: Reuters Poll
TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in December likely dropped from a year earlier for the fourth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 controls in China, according to a Reuters poll.
Signs emerge that major cities are passing the COVID peak after a bad December for China’s economy
According to official data, both manufacturing and services activity have contracted for three straight months.
