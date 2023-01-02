Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • One new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations were reported last week as the number of new COVID-19 cases was down in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 39 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 23-29, down from 59 the previous week.

