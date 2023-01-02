ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Swanton library offering book clubs, coding club

The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages also continue. Everyone who participates gets to keep the book. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
SWANTON, OH
Fulton County dog licenses available for purchase

Dog licenses are now on sale in Fulton County. Licenses are available for purchase online at fultoncountyoh.com, at the Fulton County Auditor’s Office or they can be purchased at select locations around the county. Locations include:. • Continental Plaza, 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. • Fulton County Humane Society,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Delta competes at state Food Science CDE

The District 1 and state FFA Food Science CDE (Career Development Event) were recently held. The event consisted of completing a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a taste sensory test.
DELTA, OH
COVID death, 2 hospitalizations reported

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • One new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations were reported last week as the number of new COVID-19 cases was down in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 39 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 23-29, down from 59 the previous week.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Jobless rate decreases in Fulton County

The unemployment rate for Fulton County was down in November, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The rate in the county fell to 2.8% in November, down from 3.6% in October. In November 2021, the jobless rate was 3.9% in Fulton County. The labor force estimates...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Efficient Bulldogs nip Maumee in overtime, 49-45

Swanton was guilty of a mere four turnovers all night, and that efficiency with the basketball overcame a cold-shooting first half, as the Bulldogs beat Maumee, 49-45, in overtime to win the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament Friday. Swanton is now 9-0 on the season. Maumee shot 9-16...
MAUMEE, OH
Cold shooting dooms Bulldogs in loss to Ottawa Hills

Swanton turned the ball over less and won the rebounding battle, however the Bulldogs went a frigid 9-52 from the field and dropped a 34-22 decision to visiting Ottawa Hills. The best scoring output of the game came in the first quarter. Emma Crow’s two baskets, including a top of...
SWANTON, OH
Pettisville gets long-awaited win

A senior-laden Pettisville boys basketball team knew the opportunity it had in front of them, and seized that opportunity Friday when a late surge gave them a 35-34 victory over Archbold in a non-league contest. The victory for the Blackbirds was the program’s first over the Blue Streaks since December...
PETTISVILLE, OH

