CHADRON – The crowning achievement for Chadron State College in 2022 was undoubtedly the completion of the $32 million Math Science Center of Innovative Learning renovation and expansion. More than 180 businesses, families, and organizations supported the project with $3.65 million in donations. Renovation of the building had long been a top priority for the NSCS Board of Trustees.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO