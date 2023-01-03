Read full article on original website
Chadron State women can't overcome slow second quarter
COLORADO SPRINGS -- January 3, 2023 -- The second quarter proved to be the downfall for the Chadron State College women's basketball team Tuesday afternoon during a 72-66 loss to homestanding Colorado-Colorado Springs in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game. The Mountain Lions led by only 20-16 through the first...
Math Science COIL leads CSC achievements for 2022
CHADRON – The crowning achievement for Chadron State College in 2022 was undoubtedly the completion of the $32 million Math Science Center of Innovative Learning renovation and expansion. More than 180 businesses, families, and organizations supported the project with $3.65 million in donations. Renovation of the building had long been a top priority for the NSCS Board of Trustees.
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
