Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Ja Morant gets sued by a 17-year-old for allegedly punching him during a pickup game.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’
Have you ever wondered how Michael Jordan came to wear Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones during the 1995 postseason? We've got you covered. The post Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Draymond Green Kept It Real On Jordan Poole's 46 Turnovers In The Last 9 Games
Draymond Green spoke on Jordan Poole having 46 turnovers in the last 9 games, stating that the Warriors need him to be aggressive in order to win games.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA insider says teams are scared of the LA Clippers.
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
The Smart "No Picks" Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Los Angeles Lakers: They Would Get Two Key Veterans
This deal would get the Lakers two elite players to make them more competitive.
Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York
The PSG stars watched Durant inspire the Nets to a 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
