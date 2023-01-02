ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy