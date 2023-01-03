ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bill-Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

The NFL has provided a short update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati following a terrifying incident during the team's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals.

Hamlin went down after a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The safety collapsing afterward, sparking immediate attention from the medical personal. Medics rushed onto the field with an ambulance before administering CPR, according to the broadcast.

The NFL has since released a statement confirming that Hamlin is at a Cincinnati hospital but is in critical condition.

The league has since suspended the game for the night with no current plans on when they will reschedule.

Hamlin was down on the field for roughly 15 minutes before being taken off the field in the ambulance. Players then went into the locker room for around 30 minutes before the NFL announced the suspension.

Inside the Panthers will continue to provide updates to Hamlin's condition as information is released.

