Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bill-Bengals Game

The NFL has provided a short update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati following a terrifying incident during the team's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals.

Hamlin went down after a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The safety collapsing afterward, sparking immediate attention from the medical personal. Medics rushed onto the field with an ambulance before administering CPR, according to the broadcast.

The NFL has since released a statement confirming that Hamlin is at a Cincinnati hospital but is in critical condition.

The league has since suspended the game for the night with no current plans on when they will reschedule.

Hamlin was down on the field for roughly 15 minutes before being taken off the field in the ambulance. Players then went into the locker room for around 30 minutes before the NFL announced the suspension.

Inside the Panthers will continue to provide updates to Hamlin's condition as information is released.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas

Proximity to Pitt Gave Steelers Best Look at Kenny Pickett

Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Earns First Offer from Pitt

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Panthers Make School, Bowl Game History vs UCLA

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson