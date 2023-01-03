ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after car laying drag gets stuck on railroad tracks

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say two drag racers were arrested after one of the cars got stuck on the train tracks early Tuesday morning.

Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles they observed ‘laying drag’ on the 1300 block of Hills Place northwest around 3:45 a.m.

Both vehicles tried to speed away, but one got stuck on the CSX railroad tracks. Both people in that car tried to run from the scene but were taken into custody.

Police have not released the suspects’ names or the charges they face. It’s unclear if the people in the other car are facing charges.

