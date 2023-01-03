APD finds hundreds of shell casings, seize 16 guns after reports of shooting in the streets on NYE

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said multiple gunmen are on the run after police got reports of gunfire in the street on New Year’s Eve and officers found hundreds of bullet casings in the area.

Officers responded to reports of multiple people shooting off guns in the street near Rebel Forrest and Redford drives around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers saw 15 to 20 people with guns in the area, but they all ran when they saw police, according to APD.

Officers searched the area and didn’t find any of the shooters, but did find hundreds of spent shell casings on the ground.

Officers also saw narcotics and guns inside multiple cars at the scene. A handgun with a fully automatic switch was found under one of the cars.

Police had the cars towed from the scene and searched them. Investigators found 15 more guns, hundreds of rounds of bullets and more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Three of the guns had been reported stolen.

Investigators said the shooters are likely facing charges when they are caught.

