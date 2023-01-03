ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spend NYE In Mexico Together: 'They Have A Good Thing Going On'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Brad Pitt rang in the New Year with his new lady by his side!

According to a report, the actor and girlfriend Ines de Ramon celebrated 2023 with a trip to Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

"They are dating and having fun ," a source insisted of the pairing. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider added the father-of-six, 59, "is not seeing anyone else right now" since he's "very happy" just "spending more time" with the jewelry designer, 32.

As OK! previously shared, the two were first linked in November , having met through mutual friends. And unlike some other women the Babylon lead has met, they're able to bond over things other than Hollywood.

"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," shared a separate insider. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

That being said, Ramon is used to living life in the spotlight, having ended her marriage to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley earlier this year.

"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," shared the confidante. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

TOM CRUISE 'BLEW A FUSE' AFTER RIVAL BRAD PITT LANDED GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION FOR 'BABYLON,' INSIDER DISHES

The two have hit it off so well that for the first time in years, Pitt can allegedly see the brunette beauty being The One.

"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," the insider gushed of the Oscar winner, who shares twins Vivienne and Knox , 14, Shiloh , 16, Zahara , 17, Pax , 19, and Maddox , 21, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie .

"He seems serious about Ines," emphasized the source. "It looks like this could be love."

PEOPLE reported the scoop on Pitt's NYE plans and romance.

OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

