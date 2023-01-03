Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
WNEM
Who left Greg McRoberts to die?
Here are the top stories we're following today. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Capitol Coney Island closing Jan. 16. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Michigan recording studio
LANSING, MI – One man was killed, and another was injured when a Lansing recording studio was shot up on New Year’s Eve in what appears to be a targeted incident, according to reports. Around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Lansing Township Police officers responded to a...
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
WNEM
Church bell from 1883 stolen from Second Presbyterian Church
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A bell and bell house were stolen from Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road in Saginaw, the church said. Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw said they are sad to report that their bell and bell house were stolen. In a Facebook post, the church said the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.
WNEM
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3
A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd. Updated:...
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
WNEM
Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case
MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
Lansing Police ask for help locating 3 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
WNEM
Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
New, familiar faces join the Bay City Commission
BAY CITY, MI - Six community leaders were sworn in to serve and represent their wards on the Bay City Commission. During its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Bay City Commission welcomed both familiar and new faces to the commission chambers.
Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case
After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
Woman to lead Genesee County commissioners for first time in 30 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The longest-serving member of the county Board of Commissioners will lead the board as its chairperson in 2023. Fellow commissioners elected Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, in a single round of voting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a 4-3 vote, making her the first woman to serve in that position since 1993.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
abc12.com
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
Comments / 4