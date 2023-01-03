ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Who left Greg McRoberts to die?

Here are the top stories we're following today. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Capitol Coney Island closing Jan. 16. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Church bell from 1883 stolen from Second Presbyterian Church

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A bell and bell house were stolen from Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road in Saginaw, the church said. Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw said they are sad to report that their bell and bell house were stolen. In a Facebook post, the church said the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3

A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case

MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case

After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI

