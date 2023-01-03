ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former North Carolina State football wide receiver Devin Carter commits to Penn State

By Kyle J. Andrews
Penn State has notched another transfer to its 2023 class.

North Carolina transfer wide receiver Devin Carter announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday night, following the team’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl . White is a 6-foot-3-inch, 216-pound wideout who grabbed 25 passes for 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games during the 2022 season. He has 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns during his five-year career.

The Nittany Lions are set to lose wide receiver Parker Washington to the 2023 NFL Draft and Mitchell Tinsley to graduation. Penn State added North Carolina transfer cornerback Storm Duck on Dec. 28.

